Saitz awarded annual county bursary

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has awarded its annual Return of Service Bursary.



Sydney Saitz, of Kinuso, received the $3,000 bursary Aug. 26, presented by Reeve Richard Simard during council’s regular meeting.



“I feel honoured to receive the bursary,” Saitz says.



She is entering her fourth year at the University of Alberta working on a Bachelor of Education with a goal to become a teacher.



“I want to come back and work and teach in my community,” says Saitz, who graduated from Kinuso School in 2016, She is the second recipient of the bursary.



Ashley Bell, of Joussard, received the bursary in 2019 to support her goals to work at High Prairie Health Complex.



Bell is studying medical radiology technology at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton.



The county bursary is designed as an incentive for post-secondary students from the Big Lakes region to return home to work.



“We want to encourage our students to come back home to work,” Simard says.



Post-secondary students in all fields of vocation are eligible for a bursary of $3,000.



Established in September 2018, the bursary is available to residents of Big Lakes County, the Town of High Prairie, the Town of Swan Hills and Indigenous communities in the region.



Applications will be accepted until May 15 each year and will be presented to council at the first regular meeting in June.



The county will review applications, track students’ progress in their programs and ensure they comply with the agreement.



Each student approved must sign a contract to commit to live and work within the within a six-month period following graduation.



Recipients who do not graduate within six years of applying for the program or do not meet the return-of-service commitment must repay Big Lakes County’s portion of the bursary in full.