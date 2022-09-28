Salvation Army scores $10,000 donation

Emily Plihal

South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County is donating $10,000 to the Salvation Army in Peace River.

Council was approached by Salvation Army to provide a donation, which was approved at council’s Sept. 13 meeting. The money donated will help to fund food hampers monthly to families in the area who require assistance.

Salvation Army anticipates they help upwards of 140 families in the region at any given time.

“We have provided this funding for many years,” says Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba.

“The amount will vary depending on our budget allocations,” she adds.

NSC chose to authorize CAO Cindy Millar to contribute $10,000 to the Salvation Army, finding a way to ensure the funds stay in Peace River and surrounding area.

“The food bank in our region supports those who need help keeping food on their plates and in their cupboards,” says Kolebaba.

“The donation is a small piece of what is needed to ensure that there are stocked shelves throughout the year,” she concludes.