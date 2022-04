Artistic energy flourishes inside the art room at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School. Students in each grade are given exactly the same projects, yet each student, using their imaginations, creates original works of art. The imagination of students knows no limits!

Grade 10, Art 10 student Ally Shaw took a coffee break and produced a wild, mixed media study of value, pattern and shading. Grade 11, Art 10 student Brandy Houle used her love of colour to create a brilliant felt market study of spontaneity and pattern. Grade 10, Art 10 student Layla Yellowknee expressed the art principles of spontaneity and pattern using vibrant colour, felt markers and skills. Grade 10, Art 10 student Angelique Brule practiced watercolour techniques to create a work of art that reflects a social condition, the war in Ukraine. Grade 11, Art 10 student Tyreese Supernault created a floating vertical colour wheel using pencil crayon.