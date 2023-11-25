Santa Claus Parade in Peace River Nov. 25

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Santa Claus is coming to town!

The Peace River Chamber of Commerce kicks off the holiday season with several major events this weekend.

Friday, Nov. 24 is the annual Moonlight Madness where many businesses stay open late and offer terrific deals for citizens to jump-start their Christmas shopping.

Nov. 24 is also the night for Light-Up the Park at River Front Park from 7-8 p.m. Music, hot chocolate and hotdogs wil be provided and fireworks.

Saturday, Nov. 25 is the Shop Local Saturday promotion, where local businesses again offer deals to encourage people to shop locally.

The day ends with the Santa Claus Parade at 5 p.m. with the theme The Night Before Christmas. Participating floats are asked to meet at 4 p.m. in the Centennial parking lot. Judging occurs at 4:30 p.m. before the parade.

Categories this year include Brilliantly Big Float, Spectacular Small Float, the Get Loud and Proud Float, and Magical Winter Wonderland Float.

The entry fee is set at $10 for non-profit organizations and $25 for commercial organizations.

Organizers ask that no one tosses candy from any float (you can walk beside a float and hand out candy) and that no one dresses as Santa on any float. Check the chamber website for more information.