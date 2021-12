The annual High Prairie Santa Claus Parade attracted just under 10 enthusiastic entries this year. The parade wound its way through many streets in High Prairie rather than congregate downtown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many enjoyed watching from the comfort of their homes and street corners to see Santa and Mrs. Claus go by. There was no official ceremony to turn on the Christmas lights display in the civic square. Everyone hopes things return to normal next year.

Mrs. Claus and Santa did not ride in a sled this year, but a vehicle provided by Hebert Enterprises.

High Prairie’s championship hockey team participated in the parade holding the Greater Metro Hockey League championship trophy.

An inflatable Rudolph not only helps guide Santa on Christmas Eve but a High Prairie fire truck.

The High Prairie Fire Department decorated several vehicles with Christmas characters.