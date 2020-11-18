Santa’s Little Helpers returns in HP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Families and others less fortunate in High Prairie will be supported during Christmas with special vouchers from the High Prairie & District Children’s Resource Council.



Santa’s Little Helpers will provide vouchers rather than Christmas hampers during the coronavirus pandemic, says Lindsay Davies, CAO for the CRC.



“We expect more applications and fewer donations,” Davies says.



“We hope that more-fortunate families or businesses participate in our Adopt-a- Family program.”



Sponsorships, donations and applications can all be accessed online or by appointment at the High Prairie Children’s Centre at 4709 – 51 Street.



Young families, adults and seniors are invited to apply for vouchers for groceries and gifts for young children and youth.



Last year, the CRC distributed 31 hampers, which included 20 families with 46 children and 11 households without children.



In 2018, 39 hampers were delivered.



Deadline for applications and donations is Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.



Vouchers will be delivered Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Red Apple and Revolution Auto Group are sponsoring toy drives and fundraising campaigns to support the program.



Monetary donations may also be mailed to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council; P.O. Box 88; High Prairie, AB; T0G 1E0.



Complete information on the program is available on the CRC website at www.hpdcrc.ca.



Please consider helping those in need.



For more information, phone [780] 523-2715.