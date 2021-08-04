Sauvageau awarded bursary

Danny Sauvageau, left, receives his bursary in a staged photo Aug. 1 from Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk. Final paperwork has to be completed before an official cheque is issued.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Braden Sauvageau was chosen to receive the Town of High Prairie’s $1,000 return to service bursary July 27 at their regular meeting.



Sauvageau, 20, graduated from High Prairie St. Andrew’s School in 2019. He is currently in his fourth year of carpentry studies at Lakeland College. The first two years he studied at Northern Lakes College in the dual credit program.



Upon graduation, Sauvageau will become a Red Seal journeyman carpenter.



“The Red Seal is a separate exam that adds credentials onto a journeyman ticket,” he says.



“After my schooling between October and December, I still have to complete my hours for the apprenticeship by late March.”



Under conditions included in the bursary, Sauvageau promises to work in the region after graduation for four months.



Sauvageau is the son of Sandy and stepfather Brennan McDonald of High Prairie, and son of Dan Sauvageau.