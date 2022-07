During the school year, South Peace News has showcased students’ artwork at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School. On this page are some samples of their everlasting creativity. The end of the school year seems to be the beginning of some of the best ideas!

Grade 12, Art 30 student Olivia Willier used a watercolour impressionism study to portray two very special people: her grandparents! Grade 10, Art 10 student Jennifer Gray took her pencil shoe study a step further! A mouse’s home! Butterflies flutter by in the artroom! Grade 11, Art 20 student Misty Anderson studied impressionism using coloured chalk on black paper. Who said art had to be pretty? It certainly was not Grade 11, Art 20 student Liam Roberts’ intention when he created his fantasy character using polymer clay and acrylic paint. Grade 12, Art 30 student Bethany Cunningham studied 3-D fantasy and created a blooming cat with polymer clay and acrylic paint. It is clear the sun rises and sets in the art room after Grade 10, Art 10 student Ally Shaw used felt markers to interpret the artwork of Alex Janvier. Jennifer Gray revisited a childhood passion for My Little Pony in her Grade 10, Art 10 interpretation of the famous work of Dene artist, Alex Janvier.