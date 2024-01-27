Saving the best for last!

It is the end of the semester, so each student in the High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art class is putting their best effort into each work. The class is instructed by Rhonda Lund.

Grade 12, Art 30 student Angelique Brule used the impressionism technique and watercolours to convey an interesting thought in her assignment Grade 12, Art 10 student Kash Young-Callio took her Norval Morriseau study underwater, with acrylic paint. Grade 10, Art 10 student Lilli Haggerty studied the art style of Norval Morrisseau to arrive at this acrylic painting. Grade 11, Art 10 student Markada Thunder-Ryley provides an important reminder in her felt marker, graffiti assignment. Grade 10, Art 10 student Shyla Sutherland gave her cartoon butterfly depth using contrasting light effects and acrylic paint. Grade 10, Art 10 student Lilli Haggerty takes us inside to see her mixed media, graffiti assignment. Grade 12, Art 20 student Shyin McLoed used watercolours and blending to create contrast between hard edges and soft edges. Grade 12, Art 20 student Mya Dwernychuk gives her Norval Morrisseau study clean definition using acrylic paint and her highly developed skills.