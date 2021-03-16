Scavenger hunt ends March 17

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Scavenger hunt enthusiasts still have one day left to enter the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Scavenger Hunt.



Starting March 12, and up until the hunt ends, people can go to the library and pick up their clue package. Simply follow the clues and take a selfie at each location when you find them and enter to win prizes. Then return the clue package to the library.



The hunt was created with the intent of providing fun for the entire family.



The hunt ends St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Hopefully, you will find your pot of gold at the end of the rainbow!