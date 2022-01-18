Schaefer-Simard joins library board

Melodie Schaefer-Simard is the newest member of the Town of McLennan’s Library Board.

She was re-appointed for a three-year term at council’s Jan. 10 meeting.

“It’s good to see younger people on the board,” said Mayor Jason Doris.

Council appointed five others to serve three-year terms at its Dec. 13 meeting including Chelsea Hausler, Jacqueline Maisonneuve, Tom Henihan, Yvonne Johnston and Victoria McCormick.