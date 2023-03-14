Scholarships available to aspiring entrepreneurs

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce have created a scholarship that may interest local students geared up to pursue a business education.

Chamber social media and events director Reilly Bassendowski says the scholarship is available to students in Peace River.

“A scholarship in the amount of $500 is available to one student each from Peace River High School, Glenmary Catholic High School, Ecole des Quatre-Vents, Peace Regional Outreach Campus, and Northern Lakes (upgrading program) who are pursuing post secondary education in a business-related field,” says Bassendowski.

“All applications are due by May 1. We accept applications at any time but proof of acceptance into a post secondary institute is required prior to being awarded the scholarship.”

Interested students will fill out the application form available from the chamber.

They will also provide information on what is inspiring them to study business, what their career goals are, and how they want to use their education to better the community.

Chamber executive director Ramona Thoma says the Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce Scholarship was created to help build the capacity of the next generation of business owners in the community.

“The chamber of commerce board of directors creates a Scholarship Committee who oversees deciding who is selected,” says Thoma of the selection process.

“It’s based on their field of study and finding people who we feel are truly interested in bettering our local business community.”

To receive a copy of the application, students can call the chamber office at (780) 624-4166 or email them at assistant@peaceriverchamber.com.

“The chamber of commerce exists to support the local business community, what better way to offer support than to encourage a new generation of young entrepreneurs?” says Thoma.

“These scholarships are budgeted annually, and we continue to have them in the budget for years to come,” she concludes.