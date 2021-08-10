School immunizations continue in region

SPN Staff

Students can get their routine immunizations before they go back to school in a few weeks.



Alberta Health Services (AHS) is providing catch-up immunizations in the North Zone for students who did not receive their routine immunizations during the 2020-21 school year, says a news release July 29.



Vaccines are offered until Aug. 31.



Catch-up immunizations are available for students enrolled in the upcoming 2021-22 school year in Grades 6-10.



Parents and guardians of a child who is due for a routine immunization are requested to contact their local public health centre to make an appointment.



Immunization is an important way to prevent disease and protect your child’s health and the health of those around them from vaccine-preventable diseases, AHS states in the release.



The vaccines included as part of the Grade 6 school immunization program are Hepatitis B vaccine, which is important to prevent serious damage to the liver, and Human Papillomavirus vaccine, also known as HPV vaccine, which helps prevent against certain types of cancers.



Grade 9 vaccines include a dose of dTap vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis and a dose of meningococcal vaccine, which protects against meningitis.



AHS public health will provide in-school immunization services starting again in the fall and will ensure that every eligible student has access to vaccines for which consent has been given.



To make an appointment, phone the public health centre in the High Prairie Health Complex at (780) 523-6450, in McLennan at Sacred Heart Community Health Centre at (780) 324-3750 or at Peace River Community Health Centre at (780) 624-7260.



For more information, visit the program website at immunizealberta.ca.