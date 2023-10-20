School News – A great start!

The PRJH girls’ “A” team has enjoyed a fine season so far. In the front row, left-right, are Hadley Gray and Keya Willier. In middle row, left-right, are Tyra Shantz, Kaitlyn Senkoe, Sage Pasqua, and Hannah Copeland. In the back row, left-right, are coach McKayla Headrick, Ellie Herben, Niya Mouallem, August Willcott, Lexi Flett, Payton Herben, Danica Doucette and coach Karissa Jackman.

PRJH Staff

For South Peace News

It has been a busy start to the school year at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie. Following are a few highlights from the month of September:

The PRJH Raiders volleyball teams are off to a great start! The girls’ team has attended three tournaments already in Sexsmith, Fairview and Peace River. The girls’ “B” team placed second at the “B” tournament at Sexsmith. The girls’ “A” team won the Kodiak Classic at Fairview and won bronze at the Ty Dennison Memorial Tournament at Peace River.

The boys’ team has demonstrated significant improvement this year, winning an increasing number of games as the season progresses.

PRJH thanks Secure Energy for purchasing new volleyballs for our school.

The Grade 7 students had the opportunity to attend a campout at Shaw’s Point. Forty students attended the trip and had a lot of fun. The excursion provided an opportunity for first-year students at PRJH to bond and create memorable experiences together.

PRJH thanks Shaw’s Point Resort for accommodating the school.

Five students attended golf zones at Valleyview. Samson Anderson shot an 88 and finished in fourth place. He trailed third place by one stroke and first place two strokes.

Some students had the opportunity to attended a sweat at Driftpile First Nation on Sept. 21. The students enjoyed being able to take part in an Indigenous ceremony and said they came away with a lot from the experience.

The students took part in the following teachings from Elder Eugene Laboucan (a rare privilege) including rock teachings, fire teachings, preparing the fire sticks, and setting up the fire for the rocks (which direction to face, and how to stack the wood to heat the rocks!), and stacking the rocks and the underlying reasons why they are stacked a certain way.

Thanks to our Knowledge Keeper, Keith Laboucan, and his family for hosting the sweatlodge.

Also, thanks to our Indigenous coach, Connie Sabo, for arranging the sweat.

On Friday, Sept. 29, our school recognized and honoured Orange Shirt Day. Elder Doreen Willier and Knowledge Keeper Keith Laboucan shared their experiences regarding the Indian residential schools. Willier is a survivor and Laboucan is the child of a survivor.

Laboucan also sang an honour song for the survivors and for those who did not make it home. In addition to this, some classes were taught about the significance of Orange Shirt Day and its impact on families.

The PRJH girls’ “B” team placed second at a tournament in Sexsmith. In the front row, left-right, are Brodee Ellwood-Shewchuk and Nevaeh Cunningham. In the middle row, left-right, are Tenley Cunningham, Taylor Badger, Hali Auger, Sophie Delorme, Emma Willier and coach McKayla Headrick. In the back row, left-right, are Danessa Lamouche, Terwny Willier, Georgia Haas, Eliza Sampson-Webber, and Kalli Boisson.

PRJH Grade 7 students enjoyed a cookout at Shaw’s Point. Left-right are Kalli Boisson, Benjamin Jackman, Joseph Belesky, Marcus Matula, Alison Cox, Georgia Haas, August Willcott and teacher Larkin Stokes (behind).

The PRJH boys’ volleyball team has shown improvement all season. In the front row, left-right, are Dastan Bulosan, Nolan Cunningham, Cacey Cunningham, Makaio Giroux-Bellerose, Andreas Auger, Evan Douglas and Oliver Warren-Currier. In the back row, left-right, are Benjamin Jackman, Kaileb Willier, Hayden Douglas, Samson Anderson, Kale Payou-Young, and coach Sharlie Zabolotniuk.