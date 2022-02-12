School News – Bookworms + worms = fun at HPE

Grade 5/6C student Judeah Gilroy reads her Goldilocks fractured fairy tale to her virtual reading buddies in Grade 2CL. What is a fractured fairy tale? Read HPE news on this page.

Marlyse Makuna

HPE Reporter

This is Marlyse reporting from High Prairie Elementary School.

Our ECS parents are hosting a fundraiser for their students. Please consider supporting their efforts. Dieleman Fundraising Sales has lots of items to choose from. Orders need to be submitted by March 1 and may be paid by cash, cheque or etransfer to: [email protected] with a comment specifying ECS fundraiser.

If you have any questions, please contact the school. These funds support field trips and fun activities.

HPE will be celebrating Valentine’s Day. Students are allowed to exchange Valentines with their classmates. Any sharing of edible Valentines or treats must meet these guidelines:

Item is purchased and individually wrapped [no home-baked items allowed] and in their original package;

The teacher will distribute the treat to individual students following COVID protocol including masks, sanitized hands, etc.;

All treats will be sent home with students as this is not a designated “fun food day”.

When we come back to school it is Valentine’s Day. Don’t forget to wear red, white or pink Monday, Feb. 14.

The students in Grade 3LM used Minecraft to create a comic to showcase three important events from their novel, Shredderman. Students worked collaboratively and confidently presenting their Minecraft comic.

Grade 3/4S has started planting seeds for their garden into peat pellets, some of which have already sprouted. Students are also ensuring their vermi-composting worms have enough bedding and food such as potato and banana peels. The class has already created a vermi-worm composting tea to fertilize their plants when the peat pellets are ready to be planted in their planting beds.

In Grade 2CL, students are excited to count down the days to the 100th Day of School celebration. It is so close! Students continue to enjoy practising their multiple strategies for addition including understanding the number facts of 10, using doubles, “adding by nine magic” [add a 10 and subtract one], counting on and backwards. Math is always fun to explore!

As well, Grade 2CL students continue to sharpen their literacy skills. The class just celebrated Literacy Day by having a read-in via Zoom with Brenda Coulombe’s 5/6C class. They had a fun time sharing stories with them. Some Grade 5/6 students even shared their very own “Fractured Fairy Tales”‘ which were a twist on the original fairy tales. They were amazing! Although it’s not quite as much fun as sharing stories side by side, using Zoom technology with our reading buddies is a nice alternative. Grade 2CL wants to say a big thank you to Grade 5/6C!

Grade 5/6C and Grade 5P students had lots of fun learning how to make Asiniy Maskamot [rock pouches] with Elder Joyce Hunt. These are special pouches that can be kept on your person. They contain a small rock and any other small item that is important to the person to keep close to them.

The students manusa [cut] out pahkekin [hide], and learned the whip stitch to sew with astinawan [sinew] and a sapokanikan [needle] around the edges. The students added beads to the ties to finish off their asiniy maskamots. There were a few fingers that got in the way but nothing that a Band-Aid couldn’t fix!

Thank you, Joyce, for once again teaching us a piece of the Cree culture. We love that you always use the Cree language with English to help us also learn a few Cree words each time we visit!

Don’t forget that this week the teachers have Teachers’ Convention, which will be held virtually again this year. That means that there is no school for the students on Feb. 9-11. While the teachers are learning the students get the three days off!

This has been Marlyse reporting to you from HPE!

Grade 3/4S students are planting seeds for their garden into peat pellets, some of which have sprouted already. Left-right are Khloe Brzezicki, Arianna Palisoc and Jonathan Senkoe.