School News – Education lands in unit on parachutes

Left-right are Tyra Shantz, Danica Doucette, and Judea Gilroy testing out their parachute design.

Oliver Warren Currier

HPE Reporter

This is Oliver reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

Grade 4 students are working with Lego and a series of steps to create a variety of devices, cooperatively in a group; Grade 3 is also working building cooperatively by using a variety of materials, tools, Make Do Kits and shapes; and Grade 3/4 students are developing personal strategies to solve multiplication and division word problems.

Grade 5P students made the sweetest “Bee Mine” Valentine cards! In Science, students began building electrical circuits this week.

In Grade 2CL, students are having such fun with Math! They are counting days to the 100th day of school and using strategies to increase their mental Math abilities by solving equations in their head. They are also working on adding and subtracting and using multiple strategies to solve word problems.

“Hooray for 100 Days of learning! We can’t wait to learn more!”

The KJ class is focusing on kindness and belonging. They have had two new students this month and both girls have had great ideas about sharing kindness and caring throughout the school.

Students in Grade 3LM were so lucky and excited when they went skiing last Thursday and Friday, at the Little Smoky Ski Hill. They were given a lesson and had lots of fun on the hill!

HPE Parent/Student/ Teacher conferences are coming on March 16-17. Don’t forget to fill out the form your child brings home. You will have the chance to check off your conference options on your child’s form. Please send it back to your child’s teacher to reserve your spot for a conference.

Grade 5/6C had fun testing their parachutes. They were looking for how the parachutes worked with the four forces of flight. After the first attempt, each team was then given time to make adjustments be- fore their next flight. Students had many different shapes and sizes of parachutes. Some had three layers of different material, some had two layers of different material, and and some only had one. Each team had to fill out their parachute sheets which included a detailed, labeled design, a list of materials used, record how the first flight went and any design changes made. Finally, they recorded how their last flight went.