School News – Elf running amok at HPE

Students and staff at High Prairie Elementary School were urged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters to school last week. Left-right are Taylor Badger, Dutch Degner, August Willcott and Sloan Chapman.

Cynthia Yellowknee

HPE Reporter

This is Cynthia reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

Time is going so quickly! We have been counting the days to 100th day of school. Would you believe today is already the 67th day? We count the days, we build the number, explain our thinking, work on regrouping tens and also add and subtract to give us a number of how many days we have left until 100th day!

Math is so much fun! We talk about how we use math at our house: measuring ingredients in the kitchen when we’re baking, helping to measure when we build something, counting how many kilometres we have to drive on a trip or how many kilometres we still have to drive. Math is everywhere!

Grade 3LM students are solving a mystery this week: “Who Stole Santa’s Sleigh?”

In the 3LM class, students in Grade 3 and Grade 4 were lucky enough to go to the Park Theatre to watch Home Alone! They had a blast!

Students in Grade 6M enjoyed taking Christmas stories apart in order to write their own in a Google Slide presentation using illustrations to emphasize their story. Sharing their stories on Smartboard presentations was fun!

We will miss seeing student teacher Nikka Johansson in our hallway. She always had a big smile and a warm greeting for all the students. Teachers Brenda Coulombe and Charlene Porisky will miss visiting while we wait to greet our students each morning. Many of the Grade 6 students said that they would be missing her and they wish her a Merry Christmas!

Grade 5P students have been working hard on their Christmas crafts this week. They are hoping their crafts will bring a smile and some Christmas cheer to their families!

Well, our school elf was up to a lot of mischief last week. He toilet papered all the class Christmas trees, did some baking, played the drums, and practiced yoga. He is really going to need a holiday, along with the rest of us!

Grade 5/6C has been very busy! First they finished their Sky Science unit. Then to make writing much more fun they wrote in the role of a well-known villain, a letter to Santa, explaining how there was a big misunderstanding and that they really weren’t bad at all. The students created six crafts for Christmas, complete with wrapping them up to put under the tree. Teacher Brenda Coulombe, thinks some of the crafts might end up in the student’s bedroom.

In Grade 5/6C the students were able to earn a red or green slip of paper if they were caught working hard or doing something nice for someone else. All the names went into a draw and last Friday teacher Brenda Coulombe had two names picked from the basket. Those two students won a beautiful candy wreath that Coulombe purchased at the Marigold Craft Sale. The wreaths were creatively made by Dutch Degner from 5/6C.

To celebrate the Christmas season at HPE we decorated trees, sent Christmas pictures to the seniors to decorate their hallways. We had a dress up Christmas day. Students and staff showed up in ugly sweaters, and pretty dresses. Santa hats or reindeer antlers could be seen on many heads.

Last Friday was Christmas PJ Day, so everyone was very comfy.

From all of us at HPE, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! See you again in 2022!

This has been Cynthia reporting to you from HPE.

Christmas decorations can be found everywhere as Dec. 25 approaches, especially in local schools. At High Prairie Elementary School, an elf has been running around the school causing trouble. However, he also had a bit of fun as he slides down a ski hill of toilet paper.

Above, he decided to do some baking!