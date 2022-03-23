School News – HPE handgames team preparing for tournament

Raeanne Sander-Ferguson, left, and Cynthia Yellowknee sit in front of the beautiful flower wall that librarian Shelley Griffiths created.

Dax Peters

August Willcott

HPE Reporters

This is August and Dax reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

Grade 5/6C had a great virtual visit with Goota Desmarais. Desmarais is originally from Inuvik. For the first 15 minutes, Desmarais only spoke in her native language and then asked the students and teacher questions. It was a great demonstration in frustration, feeling lost and not feeling smart. Desmarais was trying to give the students an understanding of what it felt like for the children who didn’t speak English when they were taken away to residential school.

The students then learned different phra- ses and words. They also learned some games the children used to play for prizes, such as a jar of animal eyeballs. Desmarais explained every part of the animal was used and each animal caught was shared with the whole community.

Another interesting fact the students learned was the Inuit people did not have last names. It wasn’t until first contact was made that they started to have last names. Actually, they had last names and numbers. Each person was given the first name of their oldest relative as their last name. They would then have a first name, a five-digit number and then their last name.

Desmarais also explained a name never dies. When a person in the community passed away the next baby born would be given that name. Since names were not attached to gender, it didn’t matter if the baby was a girl or boy, they were still given the name of the person who died.

Teacher Brenda Coulombe and principal Kim Corless are organizing the HPE Hand Games team this year. Last week, they welcomed Elder Herman Sutherland and his wife, Rudy, to come in and help the students learn how to play the game. Once the team is picked they will continue practicing until the Divisional Tournament near the end of April.

It has been two years since our last tournament and all of the past HPE handgames team members have moved on to junior high school. It was great to get this chance to work with the Sutherlands again!

Grade 5/6C has been following the Iditarod race again this year. Every morning they tracked where the mushers were. Winner Brent Sass won in eight days and 14 hours. Canadian Aaron Peck came in 10th place at nine days and 12 hours. Peck is from Grande Prairie and has now finished seven Iditarod races.

In Grade 3 Social Studies, students are researching the language, culture and ways of life of the Incas in Peru. They will compare their findings with their culture.

In Grade 4 Social Studies students predict, wondering, asking questions and connecting with a series of text and historical images that reflect on First Nation culture along with that of the immigrants to Alberta and Canada.

The students in Grade 6M are learning how to use watercolour. They are having fun creating beautiful art.

Charlene Porisky’s Grade 5s enjoyed snowshoeing at Jaycee Park with Chris Langlois’ Grade 3 class. So much fun!

Also, Grade 5P students are so excited to be reading buddies with Grade 1B students again!

Students in Grade 3LM have recorded a short new show to lower important events from their class novel Shredder- man: Attack of the Tagger.

In Grade 1I, students have combined Math, Science, Social and Technoliche to build their very own minecraft community. Students houses, neighbourhood businesses, farms and community services. Students names their community Mine Prairie and voted Clancy Neufeld as mayor.

This has been August and Dax reporting to you from HPE!