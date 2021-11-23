School News – HPE students fill shoeboxes for needy

High Prairie Elementary School’s Grade 5/6 class government ministers joined with Prairie River Junior High School to help fill as many Christmas Shoeboxes as possible. Left-right are Dax Peters, Tyra Shantz, Marlyse Maukuna, Danica Doucette, August Willcott, Lexi Flett and Judeah Gilroy.

This is Tyra Badger and Raeanne Sander-Ferguson reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

During Metis Week, the KC class was able to meet virtually with Brianna Lizotte. They learned a lot. Thanks goes to Cor Goulet, our Indigenous support coach, for organizing this!

The Grade 5 students really enjoyed their time with Leslie Skinner, a wonderful Metis storyteller. He talked about how Metis people are of the land and they feel related to every living thing, especially kinship with the animals. Skinner told a great story in both Cree and English, about the relationship between man and bear. Thank you, Jamie Chalifoux, for organizing this virtual storytelling gathering.

The KJ class had a great week learning about the letters “P” and “U”. They discovered many of their favourite foods start with “P” such as pizza, popcorn, pineapple, peas, and pears. They also found out that a few community helpers also start with the letter “P”. They think being a pilot, painter, plumber, or police officer would be a great job.

The student government in Grade 5/6C was very busy filling Christmas Shoeboxes last week. Teacher Brenda Coulombe delivered 25 stuffed boxes to Prairie River Junior High School to send out with their shipment. HPE also sent over a box of items for PRJH to continue stuffing Christmas Shoeboxes! A big thanks to all the staff and students who brought in items for the boxes. There will be some very happy children when they receive the boxes.

A special big thanks to the class prime minister and the five cabinet ministers who did the work, especially the Minister of Community Services August Willcott and Dax Peters, her Community Services worker!

In Grade 2 CL, teacher Natalie Cole-Lamothe would like to thank her class for their attention, caring and respectful responses to their Remembrance Day work. The students made beautiful poppy artwork, took part in valuable discussions about Veterans, their sacrifice and the importance of Remembrance.

Grade 2CL and Cole-Lamothe would also like to thank teachere Charlene Porisky and Brenda Coulombe for arranging another beautiful Remembrance Day service at the school. They especially want Coulombe to have an extra hug because she’s passing the Remembrance Day responsibility on next year. We know everyone at HPE is grateful for her hard work and dedication every year and we’ve promised to keep her Remembrance Day legacy alive.

Grade 5/6C student government will be holding a Kid Sense Book Sale on Wednesday, Dec. 1. With each coupon a student will be able to buy three books. We have lots of gently-loved books that have been donated for the sale. Remember, you can’t buy books at this sale with money, you need to have earned coupons. So make sure you get caught showing your Leader In Me qualities, so that you can earn a coupon.

We are into our third month of Grade 5! Can you believe that! Time is flying! Kalli Boisson went home with the October student-of-the-month award, you are awesome, Kalli!

In the KS class, students are working on the story “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” so they can learn more about our letters.

Grade 5-6 students have been studying Sky Science. The students have researched the moon and a planet. They then created an alien that is able to live on their planet. Their alien wrote a postcard to a friend on Earth telling them all about their planet and inviting them to visit. The class then had EA Tammy Napier come in and help the students draw their planet in pastels. This was especially challenging for Napier because she was creating seven planets, while the students were only doing one.

Next, students are onto constellations in the Milky Way. Grade 6 students will be tying their constellations to ancient Greece Gods and the Grade 5 students will be using Indigenous legends to tie their constellations into their research. In 5/6C, students are always on the hunt for a fun way to research!

This has been Tyra and Raeanne reporting to you from HPE.

High Prairie Elementary School education assistant Tammy Napier creating seven pastel planets. She was brought in to the class to give first-hand expertise in pastel drawings.