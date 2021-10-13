School News – HPE students mark Orange Shirt Day

High Prairie Elementary Grade 3 students wrote reasons why Orange Shirt Day is so important. Left-right are Callissa Anderson, Ardy Johnson and Erin Pichay.

Danica Doucette

Sophie Oliver

HPE Reporters

This is Danica and Sophie reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

This week in Grade KS, students are learning how to count forward from one to 10. They are also working on lots of Thanksgiving crafts.

In Grade 5P Science this week, students delved into the different types of clouds and weather they bring. Do you know what type of clouds bring rain and thunderstorms? Ask a 5P student, they might be able to tell you!

Grade 2CL students love art! They dream, draw, colour, and experiment with chalk pastels, crayons and markers. Students have personalized their art with pictures from their imaginations and used symbols and colours to honour and represent special days like Orange Shirt Day. Students know art can tell a story, make people think and make hurting hearts feel better. Art is an important part of their learning!

All of the HPE Grade 3 students had a blast learning all about animal life cycles last Thursday at Winagami!

Grade 4 students continue with their swimming lessons. In Math, students are practicing using an analog clock to tell time and to use words expressing time. In Language Arts, it is time to review sentence structure and stretch sentences.

HPE celebrated the first Indigenous Peoples Day in many ways. Cultural coach Cor Goulet spoke with classes, showed videos, read books and had class discussions. Knowledge Keeper Keith sang and drummed an honour song in honour of those who went to residential schools and those who did not return.

Grade 5/6C heard speeches and saw commercials from our two candidates running for class prime minister, Danica Doucette and Judeah Gilroy. These two young ladies ran a very friendly, cooperative campaign. We will announce our prime minister next week along with the five students who will lead our classroom cabinet posts.

Grade KC recognized Orange Shirt Day by talking about why it is important to wear orange and what it means when we wear orange. Thank you to our parents for sending your child to school wearing something orange!

This has been Danica and Sophie reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.