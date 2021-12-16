School News – Mischievous elf roaming around HPE

Sloan Chapman

Cynthia Yellowknee

HPE Reporters

This is Sloan and Cynthia reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

HPE has a visiting elf for the month of December. His name is Mischief and he says he is from a school in the North Pole called the Elfementary School. He doesn’t make a sound during the day but he is up all night doing all sorts of shenanigans. The students love him!

Students in Grade 3LM did such a fantastic job completing their seven-page Math test. Their test showed how hard they worked to understand fractions padders and subtracting place value and word problems.

Students in Grade 3/4S will begin to use the mental math strategies. They have been practicing to solve algebraic operations. Also, students will focus on understanding, and recalling their multiplication facts.

The Grade 5P Kindness Club sold out of the Christmas Smencil Grams within three days of selling! The students in 5P’s Kindness Club decided to use the money raised to donate to the Food Bank, Animal Shelter, and buy items for Christmas baskets for children, teens in need.

Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of the fundraiser! Keep an eye out for some new developments happening in the New Year!

The KC class is busy getting ready for Christmas. They have decorated their Christmas tree in the classroom and for our HPE Festival of Trees. Now they are working hard on Christmas gifts for their families. Watch for them to be coming home just before our holidays.

Grade 5/6C students held a Kid Sense Book Sale last week. There were two classrooms set up in the school. Students from 5/6C took turns supervising the sale and helping students find books. At HPE, we love this sale because it allows students to take home gently-used books. Students don’t need any money to get books, what they needed was getting caught showing good behaviour. They then were given a coupon enabling them to purchase three books per coupon. In total, over 600 books were given away.

HPE was unable to have the sale for the last year and a half so these books have been in storage for quite a long time!

The Grade 5/6C government invited both Grade 5P and Grade 6M to join them in a Wacky Hair Day last Wednesday. Many students came in with amazing creatively done hair. Some of the amazing styles included multiple ponytails, bows, napkins, tape and spikes. Yes, they were very creative. As was the wonderful Nikka Johansson, a student teacher who got into the act with a bun containing eyeballs and a nose. Well done, Nikka!

This has been Sloan and Cynthia reporting to you from HPE.

Shown is the High Prairie Elementary School 5P Kindness Club. In the front row, left-right, are Marcus Matula, Sophie Delorme, Marie Balbin, and Kalli Boisson. In the back row, left-right, are Joe Belesky, Alison Cox, Marcine Fabian, and Marcus Gladue. Missing are McKenzie Patenaude and Cory Carifelle

The Kid Sense Book Sale occurred last week. Left-right are workers Sophie Oliver, Danica Doucette, Dutch Degner, and Grade 6M shopper Payton Caouette.