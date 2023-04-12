School News – Prairie River Junior High student off to National Science Fair

The Pakisiwin (Hand Games) Divisional Competition was held at Joussard School April 4. PRJH had a wonderful showing. All games went until the third set. A huge. A huge thank you to Elder Herman Sutherland and his family for coming in to referee. Thank you to the Indigenous success coaches and Pakisiwin coaches of HPSD for all their hard work in making this possible. Hiy Hiy! In the photo, left-right, are Heaven Payou, Virgil Cunningham, Brayden Lennie, Darius Willier, Omaciw Brule, Olianna Stone, and Lesley Brule. Standing in front is Elder Herman Sutherland. Standing behind is coach Cheyenne Simms.

PRJH Staff

For South Peace News

This is the news from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

Here are some important dates: April 6, report cards will be emailed home, and April 7-16 is spring break. No school!

PRJH’s Mathlete Team competed in a competition hosted by the University of Waterloo Mathematics Department on April 5.

The PRJH Science Fair this year was a little different with our Grade 8 students hosting their own STEM style fair with hands-on Science for everyone. Teacher Larkin Stokes and teacher Keith Davidson are still calculating the totals and winners will be announced after the holidays. More to come in next week’s paper.

Congratulations to Faith Bruneau, who won Gold in Junior Division and second overall at the Peace River Divisional Science Fair. Bruneau will be on her way to the National Science Fair in Edmonton from May 13-20. Great Job, Faith, and good luck at Nationals!

Options

Snack Prep taught by teacher Paula Taylor: Taylor will guide students in delicious snack making that you can do easily from home. Students will put together a cookbook as their project.

Discover Drones taught by teacher Brad Corless: In Discover Drones, you will experience the world’s fastest-growing technology first-hand. Starting with collaborative learning and scaffolded lessons in engineering, iterative design and applied science, learners begin by building RubiQ, the modular, open-source training drone.

Canteen

The wonderful Frankie Hyde is again cooking in the kitchen. Here are the choices for the week after spring break: April 17 – pancakes with a fruit cup; April 18 – butter chicken on rice; April 19 – chicken strips with Caesar salad; April 20 – hamburger hash on pasta; April 21 – pizza day.

At the canteen, students may pay with cash or parents/guardians may prepay by transferring to prsaccounting@hpsd.ca.

This has been the news report from PRJH.