School News – Prairie River Junior High turns page on another school year

PRJH Staff

For South Peace News

This is the news from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

We’d like to recognize Kaitlyn Senkoe, a Raider athlete as well as an accomplished hockey player in this week’s Raiders news. This spring, Senkoe played with SDR Hockey Academy from Calgary at The Ponytail Challenge in Toronto, arranged by the Pro Hockey Development Group.

The Ponytail Challenge is a top tier tournament with teams from Canada and the United States. Her team lost in the quarter-final and she scored two goals and had two assists throughout the tournament.

She also had the opportunity to visit Niagara Falls, Canada’s Wonderland, Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, and the CN Tower.

Senkoe is attending SDR Hockey Academy’s scouting summit in Canmore June 22-25 with scouts from Vermont, Minnesota, and more. While she is too young to be signed, this will be an awesome experience for her. Senkoe has a great work ethic that would add depth to any team.

We are so proud of her accomplishments and can’t wait to see what her future holds.

Congratulations to Reid Oliver, Liam Lamason, Mahikan Thunder and Saige Payou, who attended the Divisional STEM Challenge. Oliver and Lamason brought home gold!

Our block party was a great way to end the year with our Raider families. We had a great turnout and families enjoyed a barbecue supper, Math fair games, games outside, musical entertainment from the junior and senior bands, and a performance by our very own Grade 8 student and talented musician, Kendra Cunningham.

We celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day June 8. Students and staff participated in a variety of activities including tipi teachings, medicine teachings, Inuit games, powwow etiquette and drum teaching.

PRJH took a schoolwide trip to Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park where Elder Herman Sutherland took students and staff on a medicinal plant exploration. Students also had a blast at the beach and playground.

Our Grade 9 students had a blast on their trip to Edmonton. They attended the Provincial Skills Canada Competition and were able to try a variety of trades. Students also toured Macewan Campus and spent time at West Edmonton Mall.

Olianna Stone was recognized by High Prairie School Division trustee Tammy Henkel as well as members of Sucker Creek First Nation for being one of 12 recipients in Alberta of the Alberta School Boards’ Association Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student Award. This award is presented to students with exemplary leadership, courage, and commitment to their cultures and educational paths. Congratulations, Olianna!

We held our year-end assembly last week where we said our final farewell to our Grade 9 students heading to high school in the fall. We also presented our top female and male athletics awards, and 3A 3R Award. Abby Bilyk was the Top Female Athlete, Liam Lamason was the Top Male Athlete, and Elly Belesky won the Top Artistic Award.

Leland Potvin won the 3A 3R Award. It is awarded to a student who, throughout their time at PRJH, is an active member of the school community. Not only is the chosen student athletic, artistic and academic, but also respectful, responsible and reliable. This year’s award winner was a key component to every team he played on throughout junior high school. He also played a key role in our school band, and achieved honours marks throughout junior high. He is a role model, a leader, and a great person who has a bright future. Congratulations, Leland!

This is the last news report of 2022-23 from PRJH. Watch for our report in the fall.