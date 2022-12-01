School News – PRJH, HPE students fill shoeboxes for needy

Students at Prairie River Junior High School recently put together 26 Christmas shoeboxes. Items were donated and collected by PRJH students and High Prairie Elementary School students. Sitting in front is Dragon Grey. Standing left-right, are education assistant Mckayla Headrick, Aryaman Kukreja, Payton Caouette, pre-teacher Sharlie Zabolotoniuk, Niya Mouallem, Oscar Courtorielle, Tamikah Prince, teacher Karissa Jackman, Cody Adamss, and Deigen Willier.

PRJH Staff

This is the news from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

The PRJH Sewing Club is fundraising to make money for our next few wonderful projects. Using the leftover pieces from their ribbon skirts, the students have created a beautiful lap quilt. This quilt is being machine quilted by the amazingly talented Crazy Quilter, Marla Willier. Thank you, Marla, for helping us raise money. The tickets are $2 each. So PRJH families, send in $2 with your child for a ticket. This lap quilt would make a great Christmas gift for somebody!

The sewing club’s next project is rice heat bags. These bags are heated up in the microwave for four minutes and stay hot for over half an hour. They come with a cozy removable flannel cover. Each bag is $15. If you would like to pre-order one, please send your child in either with the $15 or the money can be transferred to the school. Just tag it Heat Bag.

We only have so much material, and we already have orders for 14. We can take orders for about 12 more so please let us know right away.

The Animal Care option is looking to collect donations for In The Woods Animal Shelter. They are looking for pet food, both wet and dry varieties, blankets, pet toys, etc. They are also collecting cash donations. All donations can be dropped off at the PRJH School.

Sports

PRJH girl’s Raiders won the 2J Volleyball Sport Banner. We are so proud of the wonderful sportsmanship that they displayed.

Something for children to do!

Big Lakes Volleyball Club open tryouts are Nov. 28 and Nov. 30. This is happening at different schools, at different times, for different ages:

Girls and Boy 12 and Under: 4:30-6 p.m. at HPE.

Girls 13 and Under: 6-7:30 at HPE .

Girls and Boys 14-15 and Under: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at E.W. Pratt.

Boys 16/17 and Under: 6-8 p.m. at PRJH.

Girls 16-18: 7:30-9:30 at E.W. Pratt.

Tryouts on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 are as follows:

Girls 15 and Under: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at PRJH.

Players must be registered with Volleyball Alberta as a youth development player – tryout. This membership is for all athletes to participate in a tryout.

Registrations are completed here: https:www.volleyballablerta.ca/registeration-how-to-register

All players must also complete an intent to tryout with BLVC. If this has already been completed, there is no need to complete it again.

Options

Digital Storytelling: Digital Storytelling is an introductory workshop on media production. Students will navigate through videos and interactive activities related to the different stages of production. They will acquire the tools to create their own digital stories, dynamic videos composed of photos, narration and music, using accessible equipment.

French: French as a Second Language (FSL) will be an introductory course for students interested in learning a second language. Students will learn pronunciation, vocabulary, practice dialogues and speaking, and learn some tools that can help students learn French on their own at home.

Card Games: Students will learn to play different card games that will work on their Math and strategies skills. Students will learn to play rummy, crib, Christmas Chase the Ace and more.

This has been the news report this week from PRJH!