School News – PRJH Mathlete Minions prepare for competitions

PRJH Staff

This is the news from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

PRJH was able to fill 26 Christmas Shoeboxes this year. Thank you to all who donated and helped fill boxes for the children. Thank you to teacher Karissa Jackman and pre-teacher Sharlie Zabolotniuk for organizing, collecting and delivering the boxes to Valleyview.

The Animal Care option is looking to collect donations for In The Woods Animal Shelter. They are looking for pet food, both wet and dry varieties, blankets, pet toys, etc. They are also collecting cash donations. All donations can be dropped off at the PRJH school.

Ribbon Skirt Making was an option during the last quarter. Teacher Brenda Coulombe and EA Makayla Headrick helped the students create beautiful ribbon skirts. Many of the students worked very hard to create and finish their skirts. Coulombe and Headrick are very proud of them for never giving up learning this new skill.

Teacher Cheyenne Simms organized the assembly for the High Prairie and area veterans. Grade 7 students Danica Doucette and Hannah Copeland were the MCs and did a wonderful job. It was great to see veterans John Paddon and Toni Belli and High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion chaplain Pat Duffin. Faith Bruneau-Lepine dressed in her Air Cadets uniform and represented the Air Cadets by carrying in the Canadian flag.

Grade 8 Language Arts teacher Brenda Coulombe is holding a Reading Challenge with her Grade 8 students. The students decided how many books they would be able to complete by Dec. 15. The class with the most books read will get a reward. What is the reward, you ask?

Well, that is still up for discussion.

Sports

Basketball is well underway. Students have been working hard, trying out to make this year’s Raiders teams.

Prairie River Mathlete Minions will be competing in two competitions this month, on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. Students are also excitedly preparing for their first in-person competition taking place in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Mathlete Minions meet every Wednesday to practice and prepare for these competitions by challenging one another with past examinations and playing math-related games.



Rock Your Mocs!

Last week was Metis Week. During the week many students and staff wore their moccasins. We put the names in a hat of those students who wore theirs and pulled a winner out for the gift card. There were also gift cards (Subway) for the moccasin colouring contest. One gift card per class. We will let you know the winners soon.

Options

New options started this week.

Agriculture: Taught by teacher Paula Taylor, Animal Basics is designed to help you identify and demonstrate the basic steps involved in raising and caring for a domestic animal (equine or dog/cat).

Student Leadership: Taught by teacher Lindsay Strebchuk. Organize school spirit days and other activities that the group decides, volunteer within the school and community, be the “voice” for our student body.

Coding: Taught by teacher Collin Rattray. Students will be given an introduction to coding with Python. Students will learn how to build websites using the languages HTML and CSS. Students will also learn how to program and build robotic systems using blockchain coding

Students will also get to use the 3D Printer.

Canteen

The wonderful Frankie Hyde is again cooking in the kitchen. Here are the choices for the next two weeks. Nov. 21 – potato cheddar soup; Nov. 22 – chicken burger; Nov. 23 – beef stew with a bun; Nov. 24 – pizza day; Nov. 28 – butter chicken on rice; Nov. 29 – pancake with sausage; Nov. 30 – soft taco pie with coleslaw.

At the canteen students may pay with cash or parents/guardians may prepay by transferring to prsaccounting@hpsd.ca.

This has been the news report from PRJH!