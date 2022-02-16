School News – Random Acts of Kindness abound at HPE

Oliver Warren Currier

HPE Reporter

Grade 5/6C students August Willcott, left, and Lexi Flett build their parachute. Students were challenged to build a parachute to land on a target without crash landing.

Grade 3LM students Brandt Quartly, left, Travis Sheen, centre, and Eric Delorme brainstormed quality of life ideas and placed them on the whiteboard.

Grade 3LM students Mileena Kamininsky, left, and Tiandra Laboucan show the drawing full of ideas on what makes a good quality of life.

Grade 5/6 C students Traxtyn Rich-Carifelle, left and Dutch Degner designed and built a parachute.Their goal was to build one that would hit a target without crash landing.

This is Oliver reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

Grade 3/4S students will plant their sprouted peat and pellet plants into a bed of dirt once they have sprouted. They will also use the dribbling, passing, throwing skills they have developed to play basketball games with one another.

HPE’s ECS parents are hosting a fundraiser for their students. Please consider supporting their efforts. Dieleman Fundraising Sales has lots of items to choose from. Orders need to be submitted by March 1 and may be paid by cash, cheque or etransfer to: [email protected] with a comment specifying ECS Fundraise.If you have any questions, please contact the school at [780] 523-4531. These funds support field trips and fun activities!

Family Day Feb. 21, celebrates the importance of families and family life to people and their communities. On Family Day, many people plan and take part in activities aimed at the whole family. These include visiting art exhibitions, watching movies, skating on outdoor ice rinks, playing board games and taking part in craft activities. As the weather is usually very cold in February, hot chocolate and freshly-baked cookies are popular snacks.

Other people use the long weekend as an opportunity for a short winter break or to travel to visit family members or friends. Please follow the government regulations regarding COVID and have a safe long weekend.

Next week the 5/6C student government, Ministry of Health, will be making the first delivery of milk to the classrooms. This ministry is helping the HPE Parent Council fundraise and helping the students have a healthy drink. The milk was all pre-ordered by the students and can’t be sold at the fridge this year. The students will be delivering milk every Tuesday and Thursday.

It is Random Acts of Kindness Month. Don’t forget to have your child look at their February calendar for ideas on what they might do as a Random Act of Kindness for someone else.

Remember that this coming Monday is Family Day so please don’t send your child to school. All the staff will be at home sharing Family Day with their loved ones.

We had to move our Sacred Drum teaching with Chris Cunningham because of the no bus day a week ago. This coming Friday the Grade 5 students across High Prairie School Division will be hosting Cunningham in a virtual presentation. We are very excited to see and hear him speak about drumming.

Grade 1B has had a busy month in January. Students learned about seasonal changes that happen in Winter/Pipon. They also had fun skating at the arena on two different occasions and have practiced making patterns of all kinds, and worked on their numbers to 20! Now, they are going to work together to build our own community in Minecraft.

Corrine Goulet came to the classes last Monday to talk with the students and staff about the Moose Hide campaign. She talked about how this is a grassroots organization that wants to bring awareness about abuse against women and children. Goulet talked about being kind and loving and that if we were all kind and loving there would be no abuse. This is a special month to talk about the Moose Hide campaign because February has lots of days in it to remind us about love and kindness, such as Random Acts of Kindness.

Goulet handed out Moose Hide swatches and cards to the students who wanted one. Thanks again, Cor, for helping our students learn to be wonderful humans.

Students in Grade 3LM are excited to build towers out of cardboard, as part of their building unit for Science. Teacher Chris Langlois wonders whose tower will be the most stable? The students also had a lesson brainstorming ideas for what makes a good quality of life.

In Grade 5/6C, the students are creating parachutes. Using the four forces of flight, the students are designing a parachute they think will float to hit a target without crash landing. This week they will be testing their parachutes and making adjustments where needed. The Flight unit is so much fun!

This has been Oliver reporting to you from HPE!