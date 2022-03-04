School News – Soapstone projects messy, fun!

Sloan Chapman works on her soapstone. She is at the first sanding stage.

Marlyse Makuna

HPE Reporter

This is Marlyse reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

Students in Grade 3M and Grade 3LM are learning about building and structures in Science. They are currently using Popsicle sticks to build bridges.

Grade 3/4S students are using their understanding of mathematical operations to solve algebraic questions.

Students are participating in a variety of literacy stations such as work work, a writing workshop, technology and books [including e-books] to develop their reading and writing skills.

Grade 4 students are using Lego kits to build a variety of machines. Currently, they are working on pulleys.

Grade 3 students are testing a variety of materials in order to understand their suitability while building objects. Currently, they have built a lookout tower.

In Science, Grade 6M students created a presentation on Google Slides about the planet they researched. The spin they put on their presentation was that of a travel agency wanting you to travel to their planet. This made for a fun and interesting slide show! Which planet would you like to visit?

Grade 5/6C has been very busy. First in Phys. Ed., students have been working on their archery skills. Students are working so hard that four of them have gotten bull’s-eyes. Grade 5P has been great at changing their Phys. Ed. time so Grade 5/6C can have an hour at a time. Thanks, 5P!

Many students are at the sanding part of their soapstone projects. It makes for a different kind of mess but it is worth it!

Most of the students and staff dressed up for “2sday”. Many had on tutus or ties! We were a very interesting looking bunch! Next came Pink Shirt Day. Many students and staff dressed up in pink to show their support for bully awareness.

Parent/Teacher interview sheets will be sent home soon. Please watch for them in your child’s agenda. If need be, please fill it out and send it back right away. Lots of interviews are first- come, first-serve appointment only.

Diane Bellerose organized a great virtual meeting with Denny Bellerose from Driftpile. He shared wonderful information about drums and drumming. All the Grade 5 classes across the school division were invited to join in and listen to Bellerose about drums. The amazing part was when he shared all the places he has been that also create and play drums. Drumming is a very important part of many cultures!

This has been Marlyse reporting to you from HPE!

Dax Peters works on his soapstone by wet sanding with the 240 wet/dry paper.

Max Payne scores his first bull’s-eye in archery. He was one of four students to do so.

On target!

