School News – Students begin soapstone carvings

HPE Grade 5/6 students Cynthia Yellowknee, left, and Layla Verhage begin their soapstone carving in Art class.

Lexi Flett

Max Payne

HPE Reporters

This is Lexi and Max reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

Students in Grade 5P’s class are teaching younger students about the importance of staying safe when using electricity.

It was an odd week at school last week. On Monday, the buses picked up students early to get them home safe during the snowstorm. Then on Tuesday the buses didn’t run, giving the Alberta Transporta- tion department workers time to clear the road for safe travel. Thanks to the High Prairie School Division bus drivers for keeping the students safe!

In Grade 5/6C the students are working hard on their research projects. The Grade 6 students are starting to put together their slides about ancient Athens. They have been researching for two weeks now.

The Grade 5 students started researching last week about the immigrants who came to Canada long ago. This week, the students will be working with their partners to decide if their immigrant is a male or female. They will then start to write their paragraphs from their immigrant’s perspective.

The students in Grade 5/6C have started their soapstone project. During Art class, two times a week, the students put on their button up Art shirt, grab a wood rasp and spend an hour carving. They are learning a lot about this Inuit art form as they carve. This project is going to take the students a few months, so every now and then we will show you a picture of their progress.

This week at HPE, Jan. 27 is Read In. To celebrate there will be more reading than normal going on. An example of this would be Grade 5/6C virtually reading to Grade 2CL while enjoying milk and cookies.

Grade 5/6C and Grade 5P are looking forward to their virtual Cree Language meeting with Tyler Anderson. This is a great tie-in that Diane Bellerose has organized for us as an activity that fits in nicely with our Divisional flipbook Lucy and Lola.

Grade 3LM is learning about India right now. Students are also working on a novel study for the book Matilda by Roald Dahl.

KJ’s Kindergarten class has been exploring snow and snowmen. Students have drawn snowmen, made name snowmen, shredded snowmen, and created exploding snowmen.

Students have begun to develop skills of ball handling, dribbling, passing and shooting at the net while playing basketball in the gym.

Grade 3/4S is painting a portrait of a snowman with a focus on shade, depth and detail. Students will write a descriptive paragraph about the snowman.

HPE is trying hard to keep all of our students and staff safe and healthy. Parents, please make sure to check your child daily to make sure they don’t have any symptoms. If they do, they will have to stay home until they are symptom free. Parents, please make sure your child has their mask with them everyday. Thanks for helping keep everyone safe and healthy.

Grade 5/6C’s Minister of Communications, Sophie Oliver and Max Payne, interviewed Indigenous Coach Corinne Goulet.

Our amazing Ms. Cor knows over 100 Cree words and used to be fluent in Cree. Our spectacular interviewers have discovered that her favourite part of her job is going into classes and giving presentations to the students. Her favourite childhood memory is living in Salt Prairie and owning horses, dirtbikes and skidoos. While in Salt Prairie she was a tomboy.

Let me tell you about her moshom. He was so kind and loving Cor looked up to him.

Surprisingly, her favourite food is spaghetti and meat sauce! At the age of 14, her first job was working at McDonald’s. Would you believe that her favourite book is the Shack?

It may be hard to believe but she has never lived in a tipi, although she has helped set up one.

Let us tell you about her job. Cor Goulet is here to support the teachers with Indigenous curriculum and promote special Indigenous days or events.

In February, after the Teachers’ Convention, Grade 5/6C government students will be starting the Moo Club again. There was a form sent out last week, for each student who is interested in ordering milk every Tuesday and Thursday from the middle of February until the middle of June. Order forms are due back Feb. 1.

This has been Lexi and Max reporting to you from HPE.