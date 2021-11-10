School News – Students place poppies at graves

Teacher Brenda Coulombe’s class dressed in a common theme [Mary Poppins and the chimney sweeps] for Halloween. It was the 22nd year her class has dressed up and the last for Coulombe. In front, left-right, are Coulombe, Lexi Flett, Layla Verhage, Danica Doucette, Dax Petere. In the middle row, left-right, are Cealey Herr, Max Payne, Sloan Chapman, Dutch Degner, Evan Douglas, and Oliver Warren Currier. In the back row, left-right, are Sophie Oliver, Traxtyn Rich-Carifelle, Luke Sorfleet, Tyra Shantz, Raeanne Sander-Ferguson, August Willcott, and Taylor Badger.

This is Tyra and Dutch reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

Cor Goulet, our Indigenous Coach, came into Grade 5/6C and Grade 5P to talk about Cree Code talkers. Did you know that we had Veterans from this area who were a part of the Cree Code talkers? We did! His name was Charles Checker Tomkins from Grouard.

The students then watched a video about Tommy Prince, the most decorated Indigenous person in Canada.

Grade 5/6C and Grade 5P went to St. Mark’s Anglican Church cemetery last week for our No Stone Left Alone ceremony. This was our third year for placing poppies on the Veterans’ headstones. We were joined by a few High Prairie Legion members who helped us with this event. HPE is proud to continue supporting our past and present Veterans.

This week the same students will be hosting a virtual Remembrance Day assembly. They have recorded their Reader Theatre, poem War Is Not a Video Game and singing In Flanders Fields.

Teachers Brenda Coulombe and Charlene Porisky are sorry that our area Veterans were not able to attend but it is important to the teachers to let the Veterans know that we are not letting the students in our class or our school forget the sacrifices that were made.

“We will not forget them!”

Grade 5/6C created pastel poppies under the instruction on EA Tammy Napier. The poppies are being sent to Bernie Sawchyn at Alberta Health Services to display for the seniors to enjoy.

The week of November 14-19 is Metis Week. Each class will be having wonderful learning experiences going on during this week. On Friday, Nov. 19, HPE is having, Wear Your Moccasins to School Day. If you have them, wear them please!

In the KS class, students are working on recognizing the letters in their names. Students have also been finishing their fall crafts and practicing letter sounds.

Students in Grade 3/4S will demonstrate their understanding of time in a problem solving context. The students have begun working in literacy centres that focus on word work, developing writing skills, reading and comprehension, and parts of writing such as compound words or conventions.

The KC class had a lot of fun during their Halloween celebrations. It was great to see everyone at the costume parade. The students enjoyed their Halloween centres and Fun Food day treats!

Teacher Joanne Murphy and her students give a big welcome to Nikka Johansson, who is doing her teaching practicum for the final year of her Education degree. Students look forward to sharing their days and learning with you.

Oliver Warren Currier’s art work that won the Grade 5/6C class Halloween drawing contest.