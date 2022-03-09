School saved! March 9, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Nampa Public School is not closing. The Peace River School Division board of trustees decided at its Feb. 24 meeting to not proceed with first reading to consider the school’s closure. At the meeting, the board heard from three delegations including the Village of Nampa, Northern Sunrise County, and Nampa School council. After presentations by staff, the decision was made. Staff are asked to bring back solutions for the viability of all small schools in PRSD. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Bankole joins HPSD as sec-treasurer School News – HPE celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday ‘Spontaneity is meticulously planned art’ Big Lakes joins HPSD lobby for more mental health service