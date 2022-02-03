School News – HPE students take part in smudging ceremony

Sophie Oliver

HPE Reporter

This is Sophie reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

Students in Graded 3LM are investigating what division could mean by using their number sense and manipulatives to help them think.

The Grade 5 students met with Knowledge Keeper Jamie Chalifoux to learn about the Indigenous practice of smudging. Chalifoux explained all the different natural medicines that are used during a smudging ceremony. Natural herbs such as sweetgrass, sage, bear root, cedar and diamond willow fugus. He explained we smudge our eyes to help us see clearer, our ears to help us hear and listen, our mouth to help us speak kindly, and our head to help us think positive thoughts. Chalifoux said that our legs, arms, feet and body may also be smudged to help us.

Chalifoux explained that a prayer is said to the Creator to show thanks for the abilities we have and to ask for help in things like patients and kindness. The students were given the opportunity to participate in a smudge.

After Grade 5/6C had their lesson from Chalifoux, they returned to their room and wrote in their Truth and Reconciliation Journals about what they had learned about smudging. Students used pictures and words to help them remember what Chalifoux had taught them.

Grade 5/6C had EA Tammy Napier come into their class last week to give them a lesson on painting with acrylic paint. The students painted ancient Greek vases with either a Pegasus or Chiron on them. We will have pictures for you next week. Please look forward to them!

Grade 2CL and Grade 5/C students participated in a virtual read last week. Four of 5/6C’s students read stories to their Grade 2 reading buddies. They also enjoyed milk and cookies during the readings.

Archery has started at HPE for the older grades. Nets and targets are being set up during this week. The older students are very excited to be able to either use their archery skills, improve their archery skills or learn archery skills. Either way there are some teachers very excited about starting this unit in Phys. Ed. class!

In February, after the Teachers’ Convention, Grade 5/6C government students will be starting the Moo Club again. There was a form sent out, for each student who is interested in ordering milk every Tuesday and Thursday from the middle of February until the middle of June. Order forms and money are due this week.

This has been Sophie reporting to you from HPE!