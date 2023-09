High Prairie Elementary School and St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie both held their annual Terry Fox School Run on Sept. 21 as part of the national Terry Fox School Run on Sept. 22. HPE students and teachers walked from the school to Jaycee Park on a warm sunny afternoon. St. Andrew’s School held its annual Terry Fox Run on Sept. 21. Students and teachers walked around the perimeter of the school property, also on a warm sunny afternoon.

Grade 5 students walk in HPE’s Terry Fox Run on Sept. 21. Left-right, are Jace Pilkey, Liam Lennie, A.J. Mouallem, Mikael Feschuk, Allegra Dubrule, Zendaya Laboucan, Khair Bhardwaji and Scarlett Wilson-Willier.

Grade 5-6 students walk at Jaycee Park in HPE’s Terry Fox Run on Sept. 22. Left-right, are Adelaide Venoit, Dax Johnson, Bradley Robinson, Sarah Cox, Blake Doucette and Alaina Stecik.

St. Andrew’s School Grade 1 students walk around the school grounds in the Terry Fox School Run on Sept. 21. Left-right, are Stefan Amusaku, Ezra Patenaude, Suemay Greeff, Knox Haggerty, Theo Giroux, Maisie McPhail, Anna Perry and Karli Binneman.