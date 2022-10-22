Schools launch Toonies for Tuition

SPN Staff

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has joined Toonies for Tuition fundraising campaign under the Canadian Catholic School Trustees Association.

The goal is to raise money to prevent financial barriers for parents who want their children to get an education in a Catholic school, cites a HRCRD news release dated Oct. 7.

“We are blessed that Catholic education is publicly funded in Alberta,” says Kelly Whalen, who chairs the Holy Family board.

“However, there are many provinces when Catholic education receives little, or sometimes no government funding.

“Our board unanimously supports Toonies for Tuition.”

Catholic Schools in British Columbia, Manitoba and Nunavut are partially funded by government.

However, in Quebec and the Maritimes, no government funding is provided by the provincial government.

A friendly competition among Holy Family schools is planned to find out which school can raise the most funds per capita.

Prizes have yet to be determined.

“We have extremely generous parents, students and staff who are part of the HFCRD family,” Supt. Betty Turpin says.

“Please consider giving to this wonderful cause if you are able.”

More information about Toonies for Tuition is available online at ccsta.ca/initiatives/toonies-for-tuition/

Local schools include St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie, Ecole Providence in McLennan, Good Shepherd School and Glenmary School in Peace River.