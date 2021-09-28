Schools remain open in HPSD

It will be business as usual for High Prairie School Division Sept. 30.

At its monthly meeting Aug. 25, the board confirmed a decision to keep schools open for the new National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, says an HPSD news release Aug. 31.

HPSD administration met with local Indigenous leaders and school authorities in local jurisdictions to discuss what they were planning for that day.

In keeping with the majority of those other partners, HPSD will continue to have Sept. 30 as an operational and instructional day.

HPSD recognize the important day with Orange Shirt Day activities hosted throughout the Division with support and guidance from the Division’s Indigenous education team.