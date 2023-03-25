Screen Test coming to HP April 3-11

It is an opportunity women will not want to pass on!

Screen Test is a free service provided by Alberta Health Services that offers screening mammograms. Having regular screening mammograms is the best way to find breast cancer early, before symptoms appear and when treatment may work better.

If you are 45-74, you do not need a referral to have a mammogram. Make screening part of your regular health routine. Plan to have a mammogram every two years or as decided by you and your health care provider.

However, you will need a referral if you are 40-44, or over 75. Discuss the risks and benefits of screening with your health care provider.

Call toll-free 1-800-667-0604 to book a mammogram with Screen Test.

AHS’s mobile screening units travel to 121 communities in Albert