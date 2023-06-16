Second carbon tax hurts low-income

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

What Alberta’s Conservatives are giving to Albertans, the federal Liberals are taking away.

It’s the take from Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen, who calls the recent federal budget a “war on work” he writes in a June 8 news release.

“As the provincial Conservative government continues to focus on the success of Alberta, the Liberals seems to take every opportunity to attack Albertans,” says Viersen.

“This time, it’s a costly tax on fuel. Buried in Justin Trudeau’s 2023 budget is a second carbon tax. One more example of the Liberal government’s war on work.”

The new tax will force low-income households to spend a larger share of their money on fuel and heating compared to other households, says the parliamentary budget officer.

“This tax is arguably most regressive in Alberta because some Alberta families will be forced to pay as much as $1,157 more per year,” says Viersen.

“When combined with the current carbon tax, it will cost Alberta families up to $4,000 each year.”

The news gets worse, Viersen adds.

“Combined with the latest interest rate hike and over $60 billion in new inflationary spending, the last thing we need is a second carbon tax that will drive carbon taxes up to 61 cents per litre, further hiking the price of gas, heat and groceries.”

Viersen says a federal Conservative government would scrap the carbon tax and work toward balanced budgets.