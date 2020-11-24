Second sample ordered

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Sometimes, science just does not work!



Through no fault of his, a former High Prairie boy discovered in High Prairie youth court Nov. 16 that things just happen, but will do everything he can to help the justice system as required by law.



The boy earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault. Part of his sentence was he provide a DNA sample to authorities, which he did.



However, analysis of the sample was “unsuccessful”, he has to provide a second sample.



The boy, who now lives in Kingston, Ont. will comply.



Judge D.R. Shynkar ordered the boy to attend the Kingston detachment to provide the sample by Nov. 20. He ordered court officials to prepare the documents necessary for the boy to have before he reports to police.



The boy’s name cannot be published due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.