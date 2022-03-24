Second Wind thrift store supporting Ukrainian victims

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie church thrift store is doing its part to support victims in Ukraine suffering from war by Russia.

Second Wind store is donating all funds raised to Ukraine during Lent that ends April 14.

The thrift store is operated and located beside St. Mark’s Anglican Church on 53 Ave. [Highway 3] at the southern corner of 47 St.

“Recently, the ladies of Second Wind met to discuss the Red Cross appeal to help the people of Ukraine,” says Peter Clarke, Canon of St. Mark’s.

“Many people in the High Prairie area have relatives that originally came from Ukraine and other eastern European countries.”

Donations for the appeal started at the beginning of Lent on March 2.

“The hope is that several thousand dollars will be able to be donated to Ukraine,” Clarke says.

It is likely the church board will support or match the money raised by Second Wind, he notes.

“This was started as a community initiative and a sign to the community of the outreach and caring from the members of St. Mark’s Church,” Clarke says.

“We pray that this may be fruitful and beneficial to the recipients of the funds.”

The church board fully supports the effort to donate all funds from the thrift store to Ukrainian victims when the idea was presented Feb. 27, Clarke says.

Second Wind has operated for the past 30 years with volunteers from St. Mark’s, other local churches and the community.

“Although it has been a source of income to the parish, it has also been a means of ministry in the town and surrounding area,” Clarke says.

“Prices are low and nobody is ever turned away from receiving clothes and anything else if they cannot afford the cost.”

Clothing is often freely given out in winter when temperatures drop and warmer clothes are needed.

Donations have also been made to the High Prairie RCMP for people being released and their clothing spoiled for dirty.

“This is all part of the ministry of Second Wind,” Clarke says.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, that started in March 2020, restrictions reduced hours of business and revenue.

“But volunteers did what they could to cope,” Clarke says.

Second Wind is open Wednesdays and Fridays 1-5 p.m.