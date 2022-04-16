Seeds to support Ukraine April 16, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Twice is Nice Boutique Society in High Prairie continues to raise money to aid victims in wartorn Ukraine during a special fundraiser “Seeds of Hope for Ukraine”. The society is selling seeds to grow sunflowers as a special project at the boutique that was originally scheduled for just March 30 and April 1. Left-right, are volunteers Barb Arseneault, Ryan Beaupre and Marie Brulotte. Society president Diana Oliver says demand is so high, the society has doubled its order of seeds. She hopes people who bought the seeds will plant them to colour the region a bright yellow in the summer. For a donation of $10 or more, people can buy seeds. “Together, planting the national flower of Ukraine can show support of a loving and caring community and area,” Oliver says. People who bought seeds are also invited to sign a book. The local society partnered with Stokes Seeds in Ontario for the fundraiser. Twice is Nice is located downtown High Prairie at 5211 – 49 St. and is opened Wednesdays from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. People must attend the store to buy the seeds. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You A former NHL player’s plea to end the cycle of suicide HIGH PRAIRIE MEN’S CURLING LEAGUE Remembrance Day poster wins 2 prizes Driftpile members demand accountability