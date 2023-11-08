Seminar will inform employer and employee of their rights

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

If you are an employee or employer who is curious about your rights and responsibilities, Smoky River Adult Learning is hosting a seminar on Nov. 28 that will provide the information you are looking for.

“Some of us have noticed an uptick in number of clients who are concerned with the standard of employment some employers are providing,” says Smoky River Adult Learning administration coordinator Leslie Carbone.

“Our goal is to not only protect employees, but also employers. The employment standards in Alberta were updated a couple of years ago and we feel that if everyone is familiar with the latest standards there should be less room for error.”

Carbone says it is vital information, not only for newcomers to the province or country, but also for youth entering the workforce. She adds these standards can be a new concept and they want to ensure everyone is informed.

“Employee rights and responsibilities are important to ensure that all employees are made aware of what they should be doing to promote a safe and healthy work environment for themselves as well as colleagues,” says Carbone.

“Whether you’re an employee or an employer, it’s important to understand employment standards and to know where to go if you need help or advice.”

The seminar will be held at the M.D. of Smoky River administration building in Falher on Nov. 28 starting at 6:30 pm. The seminar will be led by a Partnership and Outreach Consultant from the Employment Standards Program Delivery Branch of Jobs, Economy and Trade in the Government of Alberta.

“We would like to see both employees and employers from our region attend this seminar,” she says.

“We have room for 25 people in person, but there is an option to join the presentation virtually. To attend either in person or virtually, you must pre-register by calling 780-837-3013.”

The event is being offered in partnership with Smoky River Family and Community Support Services and Smoky River Economic Development.

“It is good to know the employment standards, for yourself and those you work with. Understanding what is allowed and what is not allowed protects both employees and employers,” says Carbone.

“The employment standards of Alberta are updated from time to time and both employees and employers can keep up to date with workshops such as this one,” she adds.