Send birthday wishes with help of Big Lakes FCSS

Special birthday cards are being sent by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services to residents of Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie. The program started in January as a way to honour residents on their special days and reach out into the community.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Everybody loves to celebrate their birthday, no matter the age.



People in High Prairie and Big Lakes County can now get a special birthday card.



Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services [FCSS] started a birthday card program in January to give birthday cards to people on their special day, manager Nicole Hanna says.



“We started our birthday card program to let people know there is someone who is thinking about them on their birthday,” Hanna says.



”It is a way to reach out to members or the community.”



Anyone who resides in Big Lakes County or the Town of High Prairie can register to get a card mailed to them for their birthday.



“It is an idea suggested by one of our board members at a board meeting,” Hanna says.



Birthday cards signed on behalf of Big Lakes FCSS team will also include an information card about FCSS services, programs and staff.



More than 170 residents are on the list. FCSS expects additional names.



“Once signed up, they will remain on the list until they request to be removed,” Hanna says.



Residents can sign up at any FCSS office in High Prairie by phone at [780] 536-0062, Enilda by phone at [780] 523-5925, Grouard at [780] 751-3806, Joussard at [780] 776-3811, Faust at [780] 355-3896 or Kinuso at [780] 775-3666.



People may also contact FCSS administrative assistant Tori Dumaresque based at the FCSS office in Joussard or by e-mail to [email protected] biglakescounty.ca.