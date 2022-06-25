Seniors ‘booked’ in! June 25, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Municipal Library and Indigenous Outreach Programm hosted a Seniors’ Spring Tea on June 5 to celebrate Seniors’ Week, June 6-12. Library volunteer Anita Olanski, second from left, serves tea to Ken Woolridge. Also in the photo are Beatrice Fjeld, left, and Annie Olanski, right. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Golden returns in September Pleasantview salutes seniors Lakeside’s Sheldon raises 4-H Grand Champion Steer You are invited to our AGM!