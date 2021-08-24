Seniors’ club in High Prairie re-opens for seniors to gather

Cribbage is a popular game at the High Prairie Golden Age Club. Sitting left-right, are Blayne Rubbelke, Lillian Shirt, Robert Goulet and Alicemary Olansky.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Golden Age Centre is back in business for seniors to gather and have fun.



Activities at the seniors’ centre resume Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m. after being closed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.



“We feel we need to open,” says Stella Sware, a board member.



“The seniors have missed getting together to play cards and other games.



“Older people are lonely.”



She says the seniors are eager to get back to regular activities at the seniors’ centre.



“It’s a drop-in centre where people can just visit and talk,” Sware says.



Anyone ages 50 years of age and older is welcome to drop in and participate in activities and various games, such as cribbage, floor curling, shuffleboard and pool.



The centre will also be open Sept. 5 and Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m.



“We will also have an organizational meeting Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m.”



The drop-in fee is $1.



The club also hosts other activities such as potluck suppers through out the year. High Prairie Golden Age Club has been active since 1976.



For more information, drop in at the Golden Age Centre at 4824 – 53 Avenue.