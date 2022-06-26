Seniors saluted

· by · 0
The Town of High Prairie and Green for Life Environmental hosted a seniors’ barbecue on June 10 at the Sports Palace to celebrate Seniors’ Week, June 6-12. Left-right, are seniors Rose Kasinec, Theresa Dube and town accounts payable employee Shanda Dumont. The High Prairie fire department also helped hold the barbecue.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment