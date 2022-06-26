Seniors saluted June 26, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Town of High Prairie and Green for Life Environmental hosted a seniors’ barbecue on June 10 at the Sports Palace to celebrate Seniors’ Week, June 6-12. Left-right, are seniors Rose Kasinec, Theresa Dube and town accounts payable employee Shanda Dumont. The High Prairie fire department also helped hold the barbecue. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Seniors ‘booked’ in! Golden returns in September Pleasantview salutes seniors Lakeside’s Sheldon raises 4-H Grand Champion Steer