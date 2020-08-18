Seniors take a swing in golf tournament

Vince Cunningham, left, was the men’s winner of the annual Sir George Bennett Seniors’ Golf Championship at High Prairie and District Golf Course. He accepts the prize money from tournament co-ordinator Dylan Barrons.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Denise Lamouche and Dorothy Anderson shared the women’s title at the annual Sir George Bennett Seniors’ Golf Championship at High Prairie and District Golf Course on Aug. 7.



Vince Cunningham won the men’s crown.



“We had a total of 43 golfers, which is about as many as we’ve had in the past,” tournament co-ordinator Dylan Barrons says.



“It was a pretty windy day, which made it a challenge.”



Action included seven women and 36 men.



“The men’s divisions were pretty competitive with many golfers within one or two shots of each other.”

Here’s a rundown of the women’s results:

Women’s 50-59 Flight

1.Denise Lamouche (96).

2.Karen Lemay (99).

3.Anita Cunningham (112).

Women’s 60-69 Flight

1.Dorothy Anderson (96).

2.Hazel Laboucan (99).

3.Fern Laderoute (112).

Women’s 70-Plus Flight

1.Therese Laboucan-Giroux (125).

Here’s a rundown of the men’s results

Men’s 50-59 Flight

1.Vince Cunningham (80).

2.Sandford Gauchier (81).

3.Edward Collins (85).

Other scores include:

4.Burton Auger (87).

4.Steven Matthews (87).

6.Jesse Smith (89).

6.Bruce Robinson (89).

8.Carl Willier (90).

9.Casey Gaudette (91).

10.Napoleon Collins (93).

11.Trevor Ford (95).

12.Jimmy Grey (96).

13.Ralph Collins (102).

James Olanski (102).

Leonell Hamelin (107).

Paul Chalifoux (109).

Men’s 60-69 Flight

1.J.R. Giroux (83).

2.John Giroux (90).

3.Delbert McNabb (100).

Other scores include:

4.Elmer Belcourt (103).

5.Tom McNabb (115).

6.Joseph Chalilfoux (117).

7.Ken Gauchier (120).

8.Larry Greer (134).

Men’s 70-Plus Flight

1.Bernie Poloz (86).

2.Brian Bliss (88).

3.Ernie Ominayak (106).

4.Ken Matthews (124).