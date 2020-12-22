Serious accident on Highway 49 Dec. 21

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

McLennan RCMP are currently on scene at a two-vehicle collision on Highway 49.

Traffic both north and southbound is being diverted, between Township Road 770 and 772, says Cpl. Laurel Scott, Media Relations Group.

“The RCMP responded to the collision at 9:28 p.m. [on Dec. 21],” she says.

“A collision analyst is en route to the collision scene and the highway diversion is anticipated to remain throughout the night.”

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Information relating to the details of the collision is not available. An update will be provided tomorrow morning and will be posted on this website when it becomes available.