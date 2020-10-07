High Prairie Fire Department deputy fire chief Michael Caron demonstrates the dangers of fires in the kitchen during on open house in 2019 during Fire Prevention Week. Caron demonstrates the affects of pouring water on a fire in a pot on a stove. “Put a lid on it and snuff out the fire,” Caron says. Water only increases the flame and the danger, he says. The demonstration promotes the 2020 theme “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” for Fire Prevention Week.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

“Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” is the theme for 2020 Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10.



The High Prairie Fire Department urges everyone to be safe in the kitchen.



“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says.



“A cooking fire can grow quickly.



“I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”



To show the dangers and promote safety, the department is hosting a cooking fire demonstration at Freson Bros. Oct. 7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the department is unable to host an open house at the fire hall, the fire chief says.



“But we believe a demonstration on cooking with grease and safe cooking procedures will be an effective activity to promote and support Fire Prevention Week,” Cisaroski says.



He advises everyone to ensure social distancing while attending the event.



The campaign is an opportunity to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.



The High Prairie Fire Department offers safety tips to keep everyone from having a cooking fire.

-Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, or broiling. If you must leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

-If you simmer, bake, roast or boil food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

-You must be alert when cooking. You will not be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.

-Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you are cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

-Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Local fire departments are partners with the National Fire Protection Association [NFPA] the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years.



“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” says Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy.



“Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”



According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in Canada.



Almost half [44 per cent] of reported home fires start in the kitchen.



Two-thirds [66 per cent] of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.



For more information about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in High Prairie, AB, please contact the High Prairie Fire Department by phone at [780] 523-3672 or message them on Facebook, High Prairie Fire Department – Home | Facebook.



For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.