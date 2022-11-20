Serving MITAA for 25 years! November 20, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 A longtime employee of the MITAA Detox Centre based in High Prairie was honoured for 25 years of service Nov. 9. Addictions counsellor David Smith, left, accepts a special gift of service from Metis Indian Town Alcohol Association executive director Robin Stockman. Smith has been working at the Valleyview extension centre for 23 1/2 years after working the first year-and-half in High Prairie. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You HPE takes time to remember St. Andrew’s takes time to remember Grand chief, Elders take PRSD to class on Treaty 8 PRJH salutes veterans