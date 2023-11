Tiffany Seymour

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Kinuso School welcomes one new teacher on staff this year.

Tiffany Seymour is a learning support teacher. She taught for 10 years at St. Mary at the Lake Catholic School in Slave Lake.

Seymour graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology with an after-degree in Education from the University of Alberta.