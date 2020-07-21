Shandro commits to dialysis – again

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Dialysis treatment in High Prairie is proceeding, but it may begin a little later than first anticipated.



Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk reported at council’s meeting July 14 on a conference call which included Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro earlier in the day.



“The minister said it’s going ahead…it will be open in 2021 or 2022,” said Panasiuk.



On Nov. 20, 2019, Shandro announced during Question Period in the Alberta Legislature that the long-awaited service was proceeding. He said he told Alberta Health Services today “to move forward with construction of a dialysis unit in High Prairie.”



However, no timeline for its opening was cited.



July 14, local officials used the opportunity to ask Shandro that while construction of the dialysis was occurring, to also proceed with the construction of the cancer treating chemo service to save money.



Shandro, however, made no promises, said Panasiuk.